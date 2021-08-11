Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.