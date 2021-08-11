Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.00 million.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

TSE:HUT opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 33.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.