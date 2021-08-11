Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
