Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

