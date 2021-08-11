Barclays Lowers Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $12.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.
