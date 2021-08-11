$278.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $278.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 197,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

