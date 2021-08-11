Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

PASG opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.