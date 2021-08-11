Critical Contrast: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bath & Body Works and Cache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Cache.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Cache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55% Cache N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Cache’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.45 $844.00 million $3.46 18.07 Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cache has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Cache on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc. is a mall and online based retailer, which engages in the provision of apparel and accessories. It offers boutique shopping experience for women with a product line consisting of elegant evening wear, event and day dresses, and casual sportswear. The firm operates through the Cache brand. Cache Inc was founded on April 25, 1975 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

