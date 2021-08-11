LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.
LYB stock opened at $103.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
