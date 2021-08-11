LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.

LYB stock opened at $103.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

