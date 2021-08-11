Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valvoline by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

