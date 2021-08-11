Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

GDOT opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

