Royal Bank of Canada Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.28 price target (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PWCDF opened at $33.35 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

