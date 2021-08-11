Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KWR opened at $259.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

