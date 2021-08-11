Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NeoPhotonics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54).

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

