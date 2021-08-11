FY2021 Earnings Estimate for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

