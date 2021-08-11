PennantPark Investment Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $456.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

