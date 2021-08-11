William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.30. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMG. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $159.80 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

