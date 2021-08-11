Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $86.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

