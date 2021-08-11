Raymond James Initiates Coverage on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DBRG stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

