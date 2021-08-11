Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL):

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GIL opened at C$47.07 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.86. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

