JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $73.66 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.