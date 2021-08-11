Reviewing American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get American Resources alerts:

This table compares American Resources and E-Home Household Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $1.06 million 117.05 -$10.26 million ($0.58) -3.53 E-Home Household Service $46.20 million 3.77 $5.65 million N/A N/A

E-Home Household Service has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Resources and E-Home Household Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 E-Home Household Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than E-Home Household Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and E-Home Household Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -2,446.98% N/A -58.66% E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform. The company also offers its services through offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.