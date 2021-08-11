Contrasting Relx (NYSE:RELX) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ExlService and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73

ExlService currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.41%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Relx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.09 $89.48 million $2.71 43.65 Relx $9.13 billion 6.31 $1.57 billion $1.02 29.21

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Relx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

