Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enerplus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,375,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.