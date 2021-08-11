Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.