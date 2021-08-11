Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.