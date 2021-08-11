Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,260. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

