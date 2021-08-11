Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
