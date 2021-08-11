Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEEM opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million and a P/E ratio of -40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

