Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.79. Sands China shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 130,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

