N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51.25 ($0.67). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 796,327 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.45.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 37,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61). Also, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.