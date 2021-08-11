Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

