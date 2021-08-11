Argus Downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.99 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

