Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

