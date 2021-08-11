FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WRK opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32. WestRock has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

