Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MKFG opened at $10.42 on Monday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

