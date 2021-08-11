Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $70.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.41 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 115.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $544,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

