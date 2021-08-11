Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 922.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 97,536 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.