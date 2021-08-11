Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

CRON opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

