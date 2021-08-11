CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

