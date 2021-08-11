Northland Securities Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $75.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

