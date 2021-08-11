FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CTVA stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

