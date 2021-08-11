Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondi plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondi in a note issued to investors on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.