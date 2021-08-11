National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.