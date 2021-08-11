Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $22.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

