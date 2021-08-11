DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Head to Head Comparison

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75 DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 23.59%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 5.99% 6.02% 3.47% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $2.46 billion 1.45 $88.00 million $0.69 11.86 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.51 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company was founded on May 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

