Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,966. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 965.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.46. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

