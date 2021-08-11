Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

