Supremex (SXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.60 million during the quarter.
Supremex stock opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$66.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.