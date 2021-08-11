Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

