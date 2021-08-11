Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.