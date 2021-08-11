Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

